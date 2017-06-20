The Huff Among Democrats Suing The Do...

The Huff Among Democrats Suing The Donald

Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Remember last week when 200 Congressional Democrats filed a federal lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump has been profiting from business dealings with foreign governments in violation of the Constitution? Well, North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman was one of them. In a Facebook post, Huffman explained that the lawsuit stems in part from Trump's refusal to release his tax returns and "flouting basic standards of ethics and transparency.

Chicago, IL

