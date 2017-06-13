The Honorable Karen Aileen Howze (Ret...

The Honorable Karen Aileen Howze (Ret.), District of Columbia Superior Court, Joins the NCJFCJ

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges' has named District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Karen Aileen Howze as Judge-in-Residence.

Chicago, IL

