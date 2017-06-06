Teachers unions across U.S. increase pressure for collective bargaining in charter schools
Teachers unions increasingly are trying to unionize charter schools nationwide, an effort school choice advocates say will stymie the mission and success the nontraditional schools have delivered to struggling school systems. Organizers of charter schools, which receive public funding but operate independently of a jurisdiction's primary public school system, often discourage unionization.
