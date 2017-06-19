Supreme Court upholds convictions in 1984 murder
The Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions of seven men in a brutal 1984 killing in the District of Columbia. The justices rejected claims that prosecutors withheld key evidence and ruled 7-1 on Thursday that the evidence the defendants said was withheld would not have made a difference in the outcome.
