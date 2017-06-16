State Attorneys General Warn the EPA of Legal Action Should Obama-Era ...

State Attorneys General Warn the EPA ...

Even as the Trump administration is calling into question whether it will remain committed to Obama-era fuel economy and emissions targets, state governments are stepping up to enforce those same targets. When President Trump announced his intent to loosen fuel economy regulations, the California Air Resources Board voted to stick with the tougher standards - and, under a longstanding waiver, California may be permitted to enforce those standards, even if federal regulations are less stringent.

