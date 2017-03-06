Should every American be automaticall...

Should every American be automatically registered to vote?

Thursday Read more: Alabama Live

The Illinois House has unanimously passed a bill that would automatically register eligible voters if they visit the Secretary of State's offices or other state agencies. Republican Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a previous version of the bill over concerns it could enable voter fraud.

Chicago, IL

