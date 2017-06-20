Republican proposes allowing lawmakers to carry guns after baseball shooting
A Republican lawmaker introduced legislation on Tuesday to allow trained members of Congress to carry guns for self-defense in the wake of last week's shooting at a GOP baseball practice. Rep. Brian Babin wants to ensure all lawmakers can qualify for concealed-carry permits that could be used in any state, regardless of local laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work from home (internet analyst)
|Tue
|Truckee
|1
|Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca...
|Sun
|Pastor
|1
|Christie most hated governor in American History
|Sun
|Take Heed
|1
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 16
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC