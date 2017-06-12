Report: Minnesota is 2nd-Best State f...

Report: Minnesota is 2nd-Best State for Dads

Read more: KSTP

Minnesota fathers have reason to celebrate this Father's Day: The state is listed as being the second-best for working fathers based on an analysis of several quality-of-life factors, according to a report released by WalletHub.com. Analysts for the personal finance website's report looked at the 50 states and the District of Columbia, using the following factors as points of comparison: economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care and health.

