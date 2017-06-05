Report looks at liver cancer, fastest-growing cause of cancer deaths in US

A new report provides an overview of incidence, mortality, and survival rates and trends for liver cancer, a cancer for which death rates have doubled in the United States since the mid-1980s, the fastest rise of any cancer in the U.S. The report appears in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinician s, and says differences in major risk factors as well as inequalities in access to care have led to significant racial disparities in liver cancer mortality. The American Cancer Society estimates that liver cancer will account for about 41,000 new cancer cases and 29,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2017.

