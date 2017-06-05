Report looks at liver cancer, fastest...

Report looks at liver cancer, fastest-growing cause of cancer deaths in US

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: EurekAlert!

A new report provides an overview of incidence, mortality, and survival rates and trends for liver cancer, a cancer for which death rates have doubled in the United States since the mid-1980s, the fastest rise of any cancer in the U.S. The report appears in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinician s, and says differences in major risk factors as well as inequalities in access to care have led to significant racial disparities in liver cancer mortality. The American Cancer Society estimates that liver cancer will account for about 41,000 new cancer cases and 29,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC