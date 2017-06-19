Report: Lead found in baby food items
A new report has found that 20% of baby food contains traces of lead - a higher amount than what is found in all other foods. A new report released last week by the Environmental Defense Fund is shocking parents with data reporting that lead that has been found in 20 percent of baby food items, including juices.
