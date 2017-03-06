Reggae star Damian Marley, others buy...

Reggae star Damian Marley, others buy control of High Times

An investment group that includes legendary ganga guru Bob Marley's son has bought a controlling interest in High Times, the magazine that for decades has separated the stems and seeds from the leaves when it comes to showing people the best ways to grow, roll and consume the finest blends of marijuana. Damian "Junior Gong" Marley, whose forthcoming reggae album is appropriately titled "Stony Hill," is one of 20 investors who announced Thursday they have acquired 60 percent interest in Trans-High Corp., owner of High Times, its digital platforms and its popular Cannabis Cup trade shows.

Chicago, IL

