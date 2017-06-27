Q&A: Nevada to launch latest legal vi...

Q&A: Nevada to launch latest legal vice for tourists: Pot

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

It's the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales of any of the seven other states and the District of Columbia where pot is legal. It comes after an ongoing legal battle over the drug's distribution created uncertainty but ultimately won't affect the kickoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Mon call congressman 1
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Mon impeach trump 1
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
Work from home (internet analyst) Jun 20 Truckee 1
Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca... Jun 18 Pastor 1
Christie most hated governor in American History Jun 18 Take Heed 1
Share The Wealth ! Jun 16 Frank Underwood 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC