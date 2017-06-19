Private data of 198 million US voters accidentally leaked online
A huge database containing personal details of 198 million US voters was left publicly available online for almost two weeks. The data haul, collected on behalf of the Republican National Committee, contained people's phone numbers and addresses as well as assumptions about their religion and ethnicity.
