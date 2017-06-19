Poll: Percentage Of Republicans Dissa...

Poll: Percentage Of Republicans Dissatisfied With Country's Direction Jumps

The Daily Caller

Just last month, 58 percent of Republicans expressed satisfaction with the direction of the U.S. But data collected by Gallup between June 7-11 reveals a 17 percent drop. Gallup conducted phone interviews with a random sample of approximately 1,000 individuals ages 18 and up, living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

