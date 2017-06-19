'Pizzagate' shooter sentenced to four...

'Pizzagate' shooter sentenced to four years in prison, judge describes 'breathtaking' recklessness

Edgar Madison Welch, who fired shots in a Washington D.C. pizza restaurant in December, was sentenced to four years for federal and local crimes. Welch, 29, was arrested for firing an AR-15 inside the D.C. restaurant Comet Ping Pong, as he investigated an unfounded conspiracy theory dubbed "Pizzagate" that the restaurant was involved in a child sex-trafficking ring connected to Hillary Clinton.

