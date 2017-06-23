Pia Carusone, Leanne Pittsford
Pia Dowd Carusone and Leanne Nicole Pittsford were married June 20 in Washington. Muriel E. Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, officiated at the John A. Wilson District Building.
