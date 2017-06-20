Opioid-Linked Hospitalizations Rising...

Opioid-Linked Hospitalizations Rising Fastest for Women: Study

Opioid-related hospitalizations among women in the United States increased far faster than among men between 2005 and 2014, a federal government report says. Among women, hospitalizations involving opioid painkillers or heroin rose 75 percent, compared to 55 percent among men, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality .

