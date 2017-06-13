OIG Issues FY 2016 Annual Report of the Medicaid Fraud Control Units

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General issued the Medicaid Fraud Control Units Fiscal Year 2016 Annual Report in May 2017. The Annual Report is based on analysis of statistical data submitted by the fifty Medicaid Fraud Control Units operated throughout the country, as well as data submitted to OIG annually for the purpose of recertifying each state's MFCU for compliance with Federal requirements.

