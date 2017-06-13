OIG Issues FY 2016 Annual Report of the Medicaid Fraud Control Units
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General issued the Medicaid Fraud Control Units Fiscal Year 2016 Annual Report in May 2017. The Annual Report is based on analysis of statistical data submitted by the fifty Medicaid Fraud Control Units operated throughout the country, as well as data submitted to OIG annually for the purpose of recertifying each state's MFCU for compliance with Federal requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Tue
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC