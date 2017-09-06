Obama appointees speak at 'Not the Wh...

Obama appointees speak at 'Not the White House Pride reception'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Washington Blade

President Trump may have declined to sign a Pride proclamation or host a White House Pride reception, but that didn't stop members of the Obama administration from celebrating the occasion. Hosted by Obama White House LGBT liaisons Gautam Raghavan and Aditi Hardikar, the celebration - called "Not the White House Pride reception" in homage to Samantha Bee's competing event with the White House Correspondents' Dinner - took place Saturday at the Brixton in D.C. Among the speakers was the first openly gay Army secretary Eric Fanning, who recalled a story of meeting Edie Windor, the octogenarian plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Defense of Marriage Act, to remind attendees the Trump administration is temporary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC