Obama appointees speak at 'Not the White House Pride reception'
President Trump may have declined to sign a Pride proclamation or host a White House Pride reception, but that didn't stop members of the Obama administration from celebrating the occasion. Hosted by Obama White House LGBT liaisons Gautam Raghavan and Aditi Hardikar, the celebration - called "Not the White House Pride reception" in homage to Samantha Bee's competing event with the White House Correspondents' Dinner - took place Saturday at the Brixton in D.C. Among the speakers was the first openly gay Army secretary Eric Fanning, who recalled a story of meeting Edie Windor, the octogenarian plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Defense of Marriage Act, to remind attendees the Trump administration is temporary.
