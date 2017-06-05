Noose found at DC construction site, ...

Noose found at DC construction site, police say

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WICU12 Erie

A noose has been found at a construction site in the District of Columbia, police said -- at least the fourth time this symbol of racial violence has turned up in the Washington area recently. The noose was discovered Thursday hanging on the front door of a house under construction in southeast Washington, CNN affiliate WJLA said, quoting DC police.

