Nonprofit sues Education Department to force release of information...
Washington a The National Women's Law Center filed suit Monday against the Education Department to force the release of information about federal enforcement of Title IX, a law that governs how schools handle campus sexual harassment and assault. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the D.C.-based nonprofit alleges the department has wrongfully failed to release public records that should have been released by now under the Freedom of Information Act.
