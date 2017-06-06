News 40 mins ago 10:14 p.m.DC bars ho...

News 40 mins ago 10:14 p.m.DC bars host Comey watch parties in most DC move ever

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Bars in the District of Columbia are about to do the most D.C. thing imaginable - host watch parties for patrons to see James Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill. Shaw's Tavern will open 9:30 a.m. Thursday, half an hour before the ex-FBI director is set to testify for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this folks 19 hr whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC