News 40 mins ago 10:14 p.m.DC bars host Comey watch parties in most DC move ever
Bars in the District of Columbia are about to do the most D.C. thing imaginable - host watch parties for patrons to see James Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill. Shaw's Tavern will open 9:30 a.m. Thursday, half an hour before the ex-FBI director is set to testify for the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|19 hr
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
