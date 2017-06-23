New House Oversight chair Rep. Gowdy pledges not to meddle in District affairs

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., the new chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, says he will try not to interfere with D.C. laws and policies District officials are saying the election of Rep. Trey Gowdy as the new chairman of the congressional committee in charge of the nation's capital could reset relations between the city and Capitol Hill - a connection that had grown tense under Gowdy's predecessor. "[Gowdy] has been consistent in saying that he wants to respect the District," said D.C. Council member Charles Allen , who has led a campaign called Hands Off D.C. to try to dissuade members of Congress from overriding local laws and policies.

