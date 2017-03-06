New COA White Paper "Unaccountable Benefit Managers" Shines Light On...
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new white paper released today by the Community Oncology Alliance and the Community Oncology Pharmacy Association continues to shine a light on the negative impact pharmacy benefit managers have on the care cancer patients receive. Compiling real stories of cancer patients and physicians, the white paper " Unaccountable Benefit Managers : Real Horror Stories of How PBMs Hurt Patient Care" presents true patient stories collected from community oncology practices over the last year.
