New COA White Paper "Unaccountable Benefit Managers" Shines Light On...

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new white paper released today by the Community Oncology Alliance and the Community Oncology Pharmacy Association continues to shine a light on the negative impact pharmacy benefit managers have on the care cancer patients receive. Compiling real stories of cancer patients and physicians, the white paper " Unaccountable Benefit Managers : Real Horror Stories of How PBMs Hurt Patient Care" presents true patient stories collected from community oncology practices over the last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.