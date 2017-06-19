New Census Data Show US Becoming More Diverse
Men play cards in Mariachi Plaza in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants. All races and ethnic groups grew in the U.S. over the last year, but the Asian and Hispanic populations continued to be the fastest-growing, according to the annual count released Thursday by the Census Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work from home (internet analyst)
|Tue
|Truckee
|1
|Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca...
|Jun 18
|Pastor
|1
|Christie most hated governor in American History
|Jun 18
|Take Heed
|1
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 16
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC