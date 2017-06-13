Nets Hype President Trump Being Sued ...

Nets Hype President Trump Being Sued by Maryland and D.C. AG's

President Trump found himself, once again, at the receiving end of a high-profile lawsuit involving his business dealings on Monday. The Attorneys General of both the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed a suit claiming the Present was in violation of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which states that an office holder cannot receive payments or gifts from a foreign power.

