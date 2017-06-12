Nam-Viet Is the Latest Restaurant Abandoning Cleveland Park

After 20 years of feeding Cleveland Park spring rolls, lemongrass chicken, and restorative bowls of pho, family-run Nam-Viet is closing its lone outpost in the District due to a decrease in business that's also affected neighboring restaurants. "In recent years as the District of Columbia has grown, we have seen new neighborhoods sprout up almost monthly, and commerce move from one end of the city to the other," management wrote in a farewell letter posted online and first reported by Washington City Paper .

