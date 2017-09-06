N.H. Paychecks Dipped Last Year Despite Strong State Economy
The average weekly paycheck in New Hampshire was $1,092, according to a report released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is down 4.1% from the previous year, the fourth largest decline in the country, and the largest dip in New England.
