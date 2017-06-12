Monday's Morning Email: Former U.S. Attorney Says Trump Fired Him After Missed Call
The number of times I would've been expected to be called by the president of the United States would be zero. PREET BHARARA: I REFUSED PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S CALL, GOT FIRED THE NEXT DAY The former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said he refused the call as he considered it to be "an inappropriate breach of protocol" and reported it to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' office.
