Miner Crystallex inches forward in legal dispute with Venezuela
Canadian mining company Crystallex has won a court order that advances its efforts to collect on a $1.4 billion award linked to a dispute with Venezuela over the 2008 expropriation of the Las Cristinas gold project. Crystallex in 2016 won an award of $1.2 billion plus interest from a World Bank Tribunal.
