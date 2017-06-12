Miner Crystallex inches forward in le...

Miner Crystallex inches forward in legal dispute with Venezuela

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Canadian mining company Crystallex has won a court order that advances its efforts to collect on a $1.4 billion award linked to a dispute with Venezuela over the 2008 expropriation of the Las Cristinas gold project. Crystallex in 2016 won an award of $1.2 billion plus interest from a World Bank Tribunal.

