Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/23/17; did anyone win the $134M jackpot?

It's been weeks since there was a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and once again there was no winner of the $134 million jackpot for the drawing held on June 23. That means the drawing on Tuesday, June 27 will have a jackpot of $145 million with a cash option of $92 million. One player matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

