Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/20/17; jackpot worth $123M
The Mega Millions jackpot is growing and could soon be worth $150 million as there was no grand prize winner for the $123 million jackpot drawing held on Tuesday, June 20. That means the drawing on Friday, June 23 will have a jackpot of $134 million with a cash option of $85 million. Two players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work from home (internet analyst)
|Tue
|Truckee
|1
|Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca...
|Sun
|Pastor
|1
|Christie most hated governor in American History
|Sun
|Take Heed
|1
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 16
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC