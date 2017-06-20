Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/20/17; jackpot worth $123M

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing and could soon be worth $150 million as there was no grand prize winner for the $123 million jackpot drawing held on Tuesday, June 20. That means the drawing on Friday, June 23 will have a jackpot of $134 million with a cash option of $85 million. Two players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

