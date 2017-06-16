Mega Millions results for drawing on ...

Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/16/17; $113M jackpot up for grabs

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow as there was no grand prize winner for the $113 million jackpot drawing held on Friday, June 16. That means the drawing on Tuesday, June 20 will have a jackpot of $123 million with a cash option of $77 million. Three players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

