Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/16/17; $113M jackpot up for grabs
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow as there was no grand prize winner for the $113 million jackpot drawing held on Friday, June 16. That means the drawing on Tuesday, June 20 will have a jackpot of $123 million with a cash option of $77 million. Three players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Share The Wealth !
|Fri
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC