Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/13/17; $101M jackpot on the line

That means the drawing on Friday, June 16 will have a jackpot of $113 million with a cash option of $70 million. The state of Texas was rather lucky as two tickets sold in the state matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

Chicago, IL

