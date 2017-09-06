Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/09/17; jackpot worth $90M
The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps growing as there was no grand prize winner for the $90 million jackpot drawing held on June 9. That means the drawing on June 13 will have a jackpot of $101 million with a cash option of $63 million. One ticket sold in Michigan matched four white numbers and the Mega ball to win $5,000.
