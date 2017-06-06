Mega Millions results for drawing on ...

Mega Millions results for drawing on 06/06/17; jackpot sitting at $80M

The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $100 million as there was no grand prize winner for the $80 million Mega Millions drawing held on June 6. That means the drawing on June 9 will have a jackpot of $90 million with a cash option of $56 million. While there was no grand prize winner, one player matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

