Medical Marijuana Stocks and Jeff Sessions: What the Future Holds

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to undo federal medical marijuana protections, but not even he can derail the medical cannabis industry or medical marijuana stocks . Sessions hopes to alter the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment, which prevents the Justice Department from using federal funds to prosecute medical marijuana businesses operating in states where cannabis is legal.

