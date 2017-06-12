Medicaid faces growing pains as possible overhaul looms
Facing the need to balance their budgets next year, states are examining a variety of changes to their Medicaid programs even as Republicans weigh a major spending overhaul to the healthcare program for the poor. The changes underscore the difficulties of structuring the Medicaid program, which has little consensus across states or residents over who should qualify for it and what constitutes an appropriate level of spending.
