Medicaid expansion to cost states nearly $9 billion

State spending for Medicaid expansion under Obamacare is expected to reach $8.5 billion in 2018, a $4 billion increase from 2016, according to a national report released Thursday. The report , assembled annually by the National Association of State Budget Offices, or NASBO, shows that median general fund spending on Medicaid grew 2.7 percent in fiscal 2016 and is estimated to grow at 5.2 percent in fiscal 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.