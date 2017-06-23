Man stabbed in storage area of Giant Food on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest

A man was stabbed several times during an argument late Thursday afternoon in a storage room of a Giant Food store near the Van Ness Metro station on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. The altercation occurred about 5:10 p.m. at the store in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, across the street from the University of the District of Columbia.

