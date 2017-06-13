Man arrested in DC 'pizzagate' incide...

Man arrested in DC 'pizzagate' incident apologizes in letter

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A man who walked into a District of Columbia pizza restaurant with an assault rifle, intent on investigating internet rumors dubbed "pizzagate," is apologizing and saying he realizes now "just how foolish and reckless" he was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko 14 hr iowaboy2 2
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC