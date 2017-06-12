Majority of Americans Remain Supporti...

Majority of Americans Remain Supportive of Euthanasia

As right-to-die legislation is under debate in many states, 73% of U.S. adults say a doctor should be allowed to end a terminally ill patient's life by painless means if the patient requests it. This is in line with the 69% to 70% Gallup has recorded since 2013, but much higher than support for euthanasia before 1990.

