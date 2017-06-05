Local government: Opportunity and obl...

Local government: Opportunity and obligation

In 1993, as a 21-year old college student with no previous experience in municipal government, I ran for and was elected to the Town Council of the Municipality of Kingston. Since then I've spent almost a quarter century in municipal roles locally and in Washington, D.C. I feel my work is meaningful, important and rewarding.

Chicago, IL

