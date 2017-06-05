Local government: Opportunity and obligation
In 1993, as a 21-year old college student with no previous experience in municipal government, I ran for and was elected to the Town Council of the Municipality of Kingston. Since then I've spent almost a quarter century in municipal roles locally and in Washington, D.C. I feel my work is meaningful, important and rewarding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC