Lines Expected For Start Of Recreational Marijuana Sales

17 hrs ago

Lines are expected Saturday outside some medical marijuana dispensaries in Las Vegas and other Nevada cities that will begin selling pot for recreational use for the first time since voters approved it in November. It's the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales of any of the seven other states and the District of Columbia where pot is legal.

