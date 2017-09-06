License Suspended For Cabbie Accused Ofa

License Suspended For Cabbie Accused Ofa

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

An administrative law judge has temporarily suspended the license of a Washington, D.C. cab driver accused of harassing a Muslim legislator from Minnesota. State Rep. Ilhan Omar says she was in a taxi with her sister last December when the driver threatened to remove her headscarf and used offensive language toward the women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC