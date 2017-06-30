Justice's Inspector General proposed ...

Justice's Inspector General proposed changes after sex assault in D.C. cellblock

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse is a courthouse of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia located at 500 Indiana Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Seven months after a detainee in a cellblock of D.C. Superior Court sexually assaulted another inmate, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General determined that the U.S. Marshals Service had not ensured that regular checks of inmates were conducted and documented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liar in chief .... Thu Civic Infidel 2
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Thu Civic Infidel 3
Share The Wealth ! Thu Civic Infidel 2
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Thu Civic Infidel 2
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Thu Civic Infidel 2
hope the democrats hold trump Thu Civic Infidel 2
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,674 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC