Justice's Inspector General proposed changes after sex assault in D.C. cellblock

The H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse is a courthouse of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia located at 500 Indiana Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Seven months after a detainee in a cellblock of D.C. Superior Court sexually assaulted another inmate, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General determined that the U.S. Marshals Service had not ensured that regular checks of inmates were conducted and documented.

