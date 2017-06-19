Judicial Watch Sues for Obama Family ...

Judicial Watch Sues for Obama Family Travel and Secret Service Costs

Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, June 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information lawsuit against the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security seeking Air Force and Secret Service expense records for Obama family travel dating back to 2014. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ).

Chicago, IL

