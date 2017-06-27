Judicial Watch Sues EPA Over Obama Cl...

Judicial Watch Sues EPA Over Obama Clean Power Claims

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, June 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for records concerning the agency's claim that the Clean Power Plan would prevent thousands of premature deaths by 2030 ). The June 21, 2017, suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the EPA failed to respond to a May 3 FOIA request for: All internal emails or other records explaining, or requesting an explanation of, the EPA's decision to claim that the Clean Power Plan would prevent between 2,700 to 6,600 premature deaths by 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Mon call congressman 1
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Mon impeach trump 1
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
Work from home (internet analyst) Jun 20 Truckee 1
Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca... Jun 18 Pastor 1
Christie most hated governor in American History Jun 18 Take Heed 1
Share The Wealth ! Jun 16 Frank Underwood 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC