Judicial Watch Sues EPA Over Obama Clean Power Claims
Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, June 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for records concerning the agency's claim that the Clean Power Plan would prevent thousands of premature deaths by 2030 ). The June 21, 2017, suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the EPA failed to respond to a May 3 FOIA request for: All internal emails or other records explaining, or requesting an explanation of, the EPA's decision to claim that the Clean Power Plan would prevent between 2,700 to 6,600 premature deaths by 2030.
