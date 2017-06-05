Judicial Watch Sues Education Department for Failed Obama Program
Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Education seeking records and emails on the department's failed $7 billion School Improvement Grants program under the Obama administration and its effects on vouchers and school choice policy. Judicial Watch brought the action in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ).
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
|Does Trumps wife date
|May 27
|White house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC