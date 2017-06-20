Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
A DraftKings logo is displayed on a board inside of the DFS Players Conference in New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Picture Supplied by Action Images Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, California and the District of Columbia said they would seek to stop the merger because the combined company would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests.
